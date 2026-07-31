Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha to Take Up Births & Deaths, SC Judges Bills Today

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New Delhi: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to take up several key legislative matters on Friday as part of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, listed for consideration and passage in the Lower House, while the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is scheduled to be taken up in the Upper House.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage. The Bill seeks to further amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

The House will also consider the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, with Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal moving the Bill for consideration and passage.

Before the legislative business, ministers are scheduled to lay various papers on the Table of the House. Reports of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will also be presented.

The Lok Sabha is also scheduled to take up a motion seeking an extension of time for the Joint Committee to present its report on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is scheduled to move the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage. The Bill seeks to further amend the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006.

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The Upper House will also take up statements by ministers on the implementation of recommendations of various Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees.

Both the Houses will commence at 11 am today.

Meanwhile, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with Opposition members staging a walkout during voting.

Furthermore, in the Lok Sabha, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed by voice vote.

The Bill, which seeks to make any obstruction or insult to the National Song, ‘Vande Mataram’, a criminal offence, was passed after a brief discussion amid uproar by Opposition MPs. The Bill was cleared by the Rajya Sabha a day earlier.

(ANI)