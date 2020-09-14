Monsoon Session 2020 of the Parliament begins

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament began from today by following all the COVID guidelines. The Session will continue for the next 18 days.

According to reports as many as 47 items including 45 Bills and two financial items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session 2020.

Speaking to the media persons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There’s Corona & there’s duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate & express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It’ll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this.”

“I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers,” he added.

All the Parliamentarians, officials and those who are attending the session had gone under the COVID test earlier and those tested negative are only attending the session.