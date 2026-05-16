Monsoon reaches Andaman ahead of schedule

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Sri Vijaya Puram: The southwest monsoon has started its journey across India earlier than usual after reaching the Andaman and Nicobar Islands ahead of schedule.

According to weather officials, rain-bearing winds have already covered parts of the Andaman Sea and nearby regions, bringing steady rainfall, cloudy skies, and gusty winds to the islands. The monsoon normally reaches the Andaman region around the third week of May, making this year’s arrival slightly early.

The early movement of the monsoon is being seen as a positive sign, especially for farmers and agriculture-dependent states waiting for the rainy season to begin. Experts say the progress of the monsoon over the next few days will decide when it reaches mainland India.

The southwest monsoon is extremely important for the country, as it provides most of India’s yearly rainfall. A good monsoon season supports farming, water supply, power generation, and overall economic activity.

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Residents in several parts of the islands have already experienced fresh showers and cooler temperatures after days of hot and humid weather. Local authorities are also keeping watch on sea conditions as strong winds may affect fishermen and small boats in nearby coastal areas.

Weather experts believe conditions are currently favourable for the monsoon to continue moving forward steadily. Attention will now shift toward Kerala, where the monsoon usually enters the Indian mainland by early June.

With summer heat rising across many states, the arrival of the monsoon is expected to bring relief to millions of people in the coming weeks.

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