Monsoon Nail Care Tips and Trends by Shahnaz Husain The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called herbal queen of India

It is that time of the year again when there is a nonstop downpour with breezy winds and splashy water everywhere. It is a common perception that monsoon has a gloomy face.

Nails take the most hit during the rainy season. The season of monsoon calls for special care of nails to avoid damage due to red, swollen and itchy skin around them. The skin becomes sweaty or infected due overexposure to water as a result of it both fingernails and toenails get affected by the rains.

The season of monsoon calls for special care of nails to avoid infection and chipping. Monsoon can lead to rough, brittle and discoloured nails.

Since we are all homebound since last over five months, trying out new nail colours and designs are something that just makes you feel groomed and uplifted in this gloomy and subdued atmosphere.

Well-kept nails are a part of our presentation and looks. Be it any occasion, we all know how essential it is to maintain them.

Painting your nails is like therapy. When your nails are groomed, you automatically get a dose of colour therapy that is just great for your mood.

Try to keep your nails dry with extra care especially your toes. You may opt for open shoes / sandals /chappal as if you are wearing closed footwear all the days long then fungus/bacteria may thrive in your feet due to moist and damp environment which can result in dead skin cells and bacteria ultimately affecting your toes.

Avoid wearing leather, plastic or canvas shoes. Do not wear the same shoes every day. It is better to have an alternate pair of shoes. Wash your footwear regularly. Desist from sitting in wet footwear and socks all through the day. Try to bear waterproof footwear to allow air circulation. Your nail health is important during the rainy season. Refrain from growing your toenails long. Wash and clean dirt from under the nails as also the edges.

Cut your toe nails short to avoid any chances of accumulating dirt and other infections. Try to spray deodorants / talcum /anti-fungal powder in between toe nails regularly at least once in a day to prevent infection. During the hot and humid season, we go for light, serene, pastel colours for our clothes. The same goes for the nails too.

We can select colours that are icy, “cool” and trendy. The way to protect the nails and keep them looking good is to give them regular care. There is no point wearing a glamorous outfit if the feet and toe nails show neglect and lack of care. Chipped nails and chipped nail polish can really spoil the entire effect.

You need to be very careful while picking a nail polish. While wearing nail polish do not harm your healthy nails.

Typical nail polish are filled with toxic chemicals such as Paraben , diethyl phthalates, dibutyl phthalate which cause nail brittleness, dryness, and thinning and are bad for the skin surrounding it. Always prefer water-based polishes, which don’t last long but are the safest option out there.

Try your level best to choose natural and chemical-free nail paints that are eco-friendly and cruelty-free. Avoid eating with hands that have paint on its nails as bits of the nail paint can chip and fall into the food, which will eventually go inside your body and cause harm.

Pick a nail colour remover that contains vitamin A, C and E to treats conditions that adversely affect nails and cuticles.

The cuticle (skin surrounding the nail) should be kept soft and smooth. Otherwise, it sticks to the nail and gets dragged as the nail grows.

Protection of nails is very important, especially during the Monsoons, as fungal infection can set in. Detergents can also lead to itchy and rashly conditions.

Wear rubber gloves for your washing chores like cleaning with harsh chemicals, gardening, or doing anything that involves hot, soapy water dirtying your hand. Always wear rubber, vinyl, nitrile or plastic gloves — some of which have a cotton liner. It not only protects your polish but keeps anything harsh or drying in your cleaning solutions off your hand.

Massage a cream after your washing tasks, working it into the skin. This takes only a few minutes. Massage cream on the nails and the skin around the nails. Choose from a range of hand creams, cuticle oil/creams /oils to moisturize them regularly to make them strong, shiny and healthy. I will recommend putting coconut oil around the cuticles daily to moisturize your nails for strong, long, healthy nails.

Regular hand washing or use of hand sanitizer can dry out the skin and nail bed quickly. Hence, try to moisturize after every wash, if possible. Coconut oil is excellent for rubbing into your nails and cuticles.

It is advised to wash the hands with lukewarm water to help keep the hands and nails soft and smooth.

Keep a travel-size hand cream enriched with fruit extracts or cuticle oil bottle at every sink in your home.

Apply warm almond oil, soften cuticles and push them back gently with a cotton bud. Use a cotton bud to clean beneath the nails too. Avoid cutting cuticles and using metal instruments. Apply almond oil or olive oil on the nails and hands. Apply nail varnish, using smooth strokes, from the base of the nails to the tip. First apply one coat of colour on all the nails. Wait for it to dry and then apply the second coat of colour.

As far as nail colours are concerned, pink is ideal for hot and humid weather. Shimmer is very much in, so go for silver shimmer for the day and gold for the night. Lately dark colours have been in, like bright blue or green, but I feel that subtle colours are more suitable for monsoon hot weather. You can also go for icy colours like pink or mauve. Or, go for shades of brown, like coffee, bronze, copper, or sea shell and then add on glitter.

Classic Blue is the colour of 2020, so is also is for the nails. For a gala evening, go for gold or silver varnish, or try one of those colours with glittering stars. These come in many different colours, with gold or silver stars. As part of nail design, nail varnish can be applied in unusual colours like green, blue or purple. Or, use different colours for each nail.

Nail art has become a specialized field nowadays. In the past, simple ways of nail art were followed, but now it is a highly creative field.