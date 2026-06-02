Monsoon likely to reach Kerala around June 4: IMD

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New-Delhi: The southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala around June 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

“Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala around 4th June,” IMD Kerala said.

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The weather department said conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as well as additional areas of the Bay of Bengal around June 4.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest & southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, some parts of Kerala & Tamil Nadu, some more parts of southwest, westcentral, eastcentral & northeast Bay of Bengal, and remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal around 4th June,” the IMD said.