Monsoon likely to hit Kerala today, heavy downpour expected

Thiruvananthapuram: As a welcome relief from the sweltering heat, monsoon is likely to hit Kerala by today said the MeT Department. A heavy downpour is expected as the monsoon touches the state.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted above-average monsoon rains in the country this year in its Updated Long Range Forecast Outlook on Monday, confirming its April forecast of a good monsoon. The IMD has said that it is likely that, monsoon to reach Kerala by today.

“Quantitatively, the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of 4 per cent. Thus above normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season from June to September 2024,” IMD said.

IMD has based the forecast of the good monsoon on the fact that the strong El Nino conditions which tend to disrupt the monsoon have weakened rapidly into weak El Nino conditions and are currently transitioning into ENSO-neutral conditions.

The latest climate model forecasts indicate ENSO-neutral conditions are likely to establish during the beginning of the monsoon season and La Nina conditions, which result in good rains, are likely to develop during the later part of the monsoon season.

On the other hand it is worth mentioning that, the temperatures in India’s capital city of Delhi surged to a record high of 52.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (With inputs from: IANS)