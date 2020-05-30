New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has hit the Kerala coast, marking the start of the four-month season. This was informed by the private weather forecaster Skymet.

Monsoon made the landfall two days ahead of the onset date of 1 June, said the Skymet.

“Southwest #Monsoon2020 finally arrived on the mainland of India, #Monsoon arrived on Kerala before the actual onset date. All the onset conditions including rainfall, OLR value, wind speed, etc are met. Finally, the 4-month long festival begins for Indian. #HappyMonsoon,” Skymet said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

The state-owned India Meteorological Department (IMD), on the other, is yet to released any official statement in this regard.