Monkeypox scare: Man in TN with skin rash kept in isolation

Chennai: A 35-year-old man who arrived at Tiruchi airport on Friday and had a skin rash — a symptom of monkeypox, is kept in isolation at Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu.

The man was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchi on Friday but he went missing from the place. The hospital authorities informed the police and the health department about it.

Later, he was found at his residence in Pudukkottai on Saturday and taken to the Medical College Hospital there.

The authorities instructed the family of the person to isolate themselves until a complete diagnosis is made.

The hospital authorities told media persons that the person has not displayed any symptoms of monkeypox in the initial diagnosis. Doctors said that the rashes found on the skin could be due to some skin ailment.

The doctors also told media persons that he was kept in isolation at the hospital as a precautionary case and that his swab samples has been sent to the National Virology Institute, Pune for testing. He would be kept in isolation till the test report of his swab samples is received.