Monkey saves 6-year-old from allegedly being raped

Uttar Pradesh: Shocking incident unfolds when a six-year-old girl was allegedly saved from a rape attempt by a troop of monkeys in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. The troop of monkeys attacked on the accused man while attempting to rape the girl and saved her from the sexual assault.

As per report, the 6-year-old girl was lured by the man to an abandoned house. After taking her to the house he attempted to rape her. Just then a troop of monkeys intervened and rushed towards the man. The man instantly left the place and ran away to save himself. The girl managed to come back home safely and shared the details about the traumatizing incident with her parents.

Her parents immediately rushed to the local police station and filed a complaint regarding to it.

As per the victim’s father’s statement to the police, the girl was playing outside when the accused lured her away to the abandoned house. He took her daughter’s cloths off and tried to rape her. At this time a group of monkey came rushing towards him aggressively which forced the man to run away from that place. The accused was caught in the CCTV camera while walking with the girl in a narrow lane but his identity is yet to be known. The unidentified man has also threatened the victim to kill her father if she shares about the incident with anyone.

Reportedly the incident took place on Saturday after the accused lured the child to an abandoned house in the city.

Following the incident, police have registered an FIR under BNS sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and the Pocso Act against the accused.

