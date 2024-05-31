Monkey gets back vision after cataract surgery

New Delhi: In a rare incident, a monkey got back vision after a cataract surgery was done on him recently. The incident took place in Haryana.

Reportedly, the said monkey had sustained burn injuries as it had been hit by an electric shock. Accordingly, an animal lover brought him to a government health University in Haryana for treatment.

When admitted the monkey was not in a position to walk. However, it was treated well and he gradually revived. The monkey then started walking. However, later the doctors observed that the monkey was unable to see.

Upon examination it was found that found that the monkey had developed white cataract in both eyes. Even, the vitreous in one eye was also damaged. Hence, now it was much needed that the other eye should be operated so that the monkey can get its vision back.

Accordingly, the monkey’s cataract operation was performed. The monkey was reportedly operated at the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) in Hissar.