Money dispute behind Sakinaka rape-cum-murder: Mumbai Police

By IANS
Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale
Mumbai: Three days after the heinous rape-cum-murder of a 32-year-old woman in Mumbai’s Sakinaka, police investigations have ascertained the sequence of events which arose from a monetary dispute and culminated in the crime, Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said on Monday.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the three minor daughters of the victim who succumbed to her grievous injuries on Saturday.

Providing details, Nagrale said that the accused – Mohan Chauhan, 45, a jobless driver hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur – has confessed to the crime which resulted in a massive political furore in the state.

The accused and the victims were known to each other and met several times. Financial arguments led to the crime, and the police have recovered the object with which he brutalised her and later hid, he added.

Since the victim belongs to a Scheduled Caste, the police have added charges under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act, said Nagrale.

