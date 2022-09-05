Mohali Swing Breaks Mid-air at Fair, Crashes Down 50 Ft, Many Injured

Mohali: In a horrific incident, a swing broke at mid air at a fair in Mohali with nearly 50 people on board. Several people who were on the ride, including children, were injured in the accident.

In a video that was captured, the swing was seen falling straight to the ground from the air, landing at a dangerous impact. The spinning wheel, around 50-ft high, tilted slightly and then fell with full force. Several were seen swinging out of their chairs into the air.

After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot.

Locals who were on the spot during the incident claimed that there were no safety measures deployed in the fair.

No ambulance was present at the spot to rush the victims to the hospital. Doctors said five patients, 3 male and 2 female adults, have been admitted at the Phase-6 Civil Hospital.

The victims have complained of neck, abdominal and back injuries. No open injury has been reported yet.

Here is the video: