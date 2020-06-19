Modification petition filed in Supreme Court over Rath Yatra 2020 in Puri

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court today in the matter of holding of the world famous Rath Yatra in Puri of Odisha. The modification petition has been filed urging some modifications in the directive of the Apex Court that had been issued on Friday over Rath Yatra. Aftab Hussain has filed the modification in the Supreme Court.

The petitioner argued that Rath Yatra can be organized after keeping Puri city on ‘shut down’.

One Saroj Sahu has also filed a recall petition with the Supreme Court in the same matter.

It is to be noted that the Supreme Court had issued a directive on Friday wherein it was directed to suspend Rath Yatra of Puri in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. The Apex Court issued the directive while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on this.

The Supreme Court not only directed to suspend the famous Rath Yatra of Puri but it also directed to stop Rath Yatra from being conducted all over Odisha.