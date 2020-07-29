New Delhi: Bolstering bilateral ties with Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the new Supreme Court building of the island nation on Thursday, which was constructed with Indian grant assistance.

The event will be held via video conferencing in the presence of senior members of the judiciary from Mauritius and dignitaries from both sides. The new SC building is the first India assisted infrastructure project within the capital city of Port Louis.

“The new Supreme Court building project is one of the five projects being implemented under the Special Economic Package of $353 million extended by the Government of India to Mauritius in 2016. The project has been completed within schedule and below the expected costs,” said an Indian government statement.

The new building will bring all divisions and offices of the Supreme Court of Mauritius into a single building, thereby improving its efficiency.

Spread over an area of more than 4,700 sqm with over 10 floors and a built up area of around 25,000 sqm, the building flaunts a modern design and green features with focus on thermal and sound insulation and high energy efficiency.

In October last year, Modi and Jugnauth had jointly inaugurated the Phase I of the Metro Express Project and the new ENT Hospital project in Mauritius, also built under the Special Economic Package.

Under Phase I of the Metro Express project, construction of 12 km of metro line was completed in September last year, while work on its Phase 2 envisaging 14 km of metro line is in progress. Through the ENT Hospital project, India assisted in the construction of a 100-bed state-of-the-art ENT hospital in Mauritius.

