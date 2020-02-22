trump
Modi not to accompany Trump, Melania to Taj Mahal

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday denied US reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accompanying President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania to India’s iconic monument Taj Mahal in Agra.

Officials sources said the visit to Taj Mahal, a symbol of love and romance, will afford the US President and the First Lady the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably.

“Therefore, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there,” sources said.

Prime Minister Modi will welcome President Trump and the First Lady in Ahmedabad, where a public reception will be accorded on February 24.

The Prime Minister will also host the couple in New Delhi, where official engagements are scheduled for February 25.

