Modi holds talks with South African President Ramaphosa, accepts invitation to pay state visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS summit.

Both leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in various fields including defence, agriculture, trade and investment, health, conservation and people to people ties, official sources said.

They also exchanged views on continued coordination in multilateral bodies and regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

President Ramaphosa expressed full support for India’s G20 presidency and appreciated India’s initiative for giving the African Union full membership of G20.

He conveyed that he looked forward to visiting New Delhi for the G20 Summit.

Modi congratulated Ramaphosa on the successful hosting of the BRICS summit.

He also accepted the South African President’s invitation to pay a state visit to South Africa at a mutually convenient date.