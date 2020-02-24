Trump In India
Photo: IANS

Modi greets Trump with a hug, shakes hands with Melania

By IANS
Ahmedabad: A red carpet welcome was given to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday amid sounds of conch shells after their Air Force One landed at Ahmedabad Airport. Trump is accompanied by his daughter Ivanka and a 12-member delegation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Donald Trump with a hug and shook hands with the First lady.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner came out of the Air Force One first. After some time, President Trump and the First Lady came out of the aircraft, waving at the waiting crowd below.

The Trumps got into the US President’s black car, the ‘Beast’

This is Trump’s first visit to India since he assumed office.

Trump’s first stop in India is the Sabarmati Ashram where he will spend some time.

