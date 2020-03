New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Rajasthan on the state day and wished the progress of the people will continue.

“Best wishes to all the brothers and sisters on Rajasthan Day. I wish that this state, famous for courage and valour, continued on the path of progress,” Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Rajasthan, the largest Indian state by area, was established on this day in 1949.

IANS