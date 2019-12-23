Modi congratulates Hemant Soren

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren, whose party in alliance with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is set to form the new government in Jharkhand.

The Prime Minister wrote on @narendramodi: “Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state.”

Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019



One supporter said in reply: “Don’t worry Modi ji. Small hiccups only lead to bigger achievements. This world took a test of Prabhu Ram as well.”

Another wrote: “We are with you in your wins & more when you lose.”

One Twitter user commented: “Fifth continuous ‘small’ hiccup? When will the party learn?”

One user posted: “The BJP lost only due to it’s no alliance with AJSU. On the other hand, the JMM, RJD and Congress entered into an alliance to fight elections.”

“The reason for BJP defeat in Jharkhand and Rajasthan elections is the same — its CM candidates,” wrote another user.

A user pointed out that it was indeed a strange situation where Congress was being dubbed a winner despite the fact that it was third in the seat tally, saying: “The Congress is feeling happy though it should be ashamed. It should say it will introspect on the fact that it came third in a state it has ruled in the past.”

One user posted: “What can be done, Modi ji. Who can escape destiny?”

In another tweet, Modi thanked the people of Jharkhand for giving an opportunity to the BJP to “serve the state for many years”.

I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given @BJP4India the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts. We will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

“I also applaud the hardworking party karyakartas for their efforts. We will continue to serve the state and raise people-centric issues in the times to come,” he added.