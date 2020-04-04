New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as the two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the response strategies adopted by their respective governments to the health crisis.

The leaders explored possible collaboration between India and Israel in fighting the pandemic, including by improving availability of pharmaceutical supplies and by innovative use of high technology.

The duo also agreed to maintain a focused channel of communication to explore such synergies.

Netanyahu agreed with Modi that the COVID-19 pandemic is an important turning point in modern history, and offers an opportunity to forge a new vision of globalisation focused on the shared interests of humanity as a whole.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India stood at 2,547 on Friday.