Modi 3.0 cabinet: Amit Shah takes charge as Union Home Minister

New-Delhi: Senior BJP leader Amit Shah commenced his second term as India’s home minister and Minister of Co-operation on Tuesday morning.

Before taking charge of the ministry, Shah visited the National Police Memorial in the national capital’s Chanakyapuri area to pay homage to policemen who had laid down their lives while serving the nation.

Shah has also retained his other portfolio in the Ministry of Cooperation.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah took charge as Union Home Minister, Dr S Jaishankar took charge of the Ministry of External Affairs and Ashwini Vaishnaw took charge of the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Following that, several other ministers like Kiren Rijiju, Sarbanand Sonowal and Arjun Ram Meghwal also took charge of their respective offices.