Mocked for Body Donation, MP Man Plans His Own Death Rituals While Alive

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Bhopal: In a rare and unusual case, a man from Satna district, in Madhya Pradesh, has decided to organize his own post death ritual while being still alive.

Ramlotan Kushwaha, a resident of Atrabediya village in Uchehra, has announced plans to hold his Terahvi(13th Day) and Varshi (1 year death anniversary) ceremonies on May 13, and has already started inviting relatives, villagers and friends through condolence style invitation cards.

Kushwaha said he took this extreme step after facing criticism from some people over his decision to donate his body to the Government Medical College in Satna after his death.

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According to him, a few people mocked the idea and claimed he was trying to avoid the expenses of traditional funeral rituals. To respond to the criticism, Kushwaha decided to perform the rituals himself while being alive.

Known for his work in preserving medicinal plants and indigenous crops, he has also received recognition at the state level and was once mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat programme.