Mock drill to check COVID preparedness throughout hospitals in India today

New Delhi: India is set to hold a mock drill today to check how prepared the health facilities are in dealing with the rising Coronavirus cases. Health Ministers of all the states will be participating in the mock drill.

The mock drills will focus on parameters such as availability of health facilities in all districts, capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU (intensive care unit) beds and ventilator-supported beds.

It will also focus on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained on COVID-19 management, healthcare professionals trained in ventilator management protocol for severe cases and healthcare workers trained in operation of medical oxygen plants.

The Delhi government has approved a budget of ₹ 104 crore for hospitals to buy general medicines as part of preparations to deal with any Covid emergency.

Karnataka took the lead in introducing precautionary measures on Monday by directing the use of masks at theatres and educational institutions.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian asked people to wear masks in crowded places, saying Covid protocol had never been relaxed in the state.

The West Bengal government said it has come up with a six-point plan that focuses on genomic surveillance, oxygen capacity, testing and emergency responses.

Mock drills will also be held in hospitals across the state of Odisha to check for COVID preparedness.