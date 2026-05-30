Mobile internet services suspended in Haryana ahead of demolition drive

Advertisement

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS services, and all dongle services in a designated area of Faridabad district to maintain public peace and law and order during a demolition drive.

According to an order (dated May 29) issued by the Haryana government’s Home Affairs department, mobile internet services, including 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, bulk SMS services, and dongle services will be suspended within a one-kilometre radius of the notified location in NIT Zone, Faridabad district, and the suspension will remain in force from 12:30 am to 10 pm on May 30.

Advertisement

“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred upon me by virtue of Section 20 of The Telecommunications Act, 2023 to be read along with Rule (3) of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, 1, Additional Secretary Home-1, Haryana do hereby the order of suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the 1 kilometer radius of location (Latitude 28.39448 & Longitude 77.28622) of NIT Zone in district Faridabad. All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order,” the order signed by Additional Secretary Home Vandana Disodia read.

The decision was taken following inputs from ADGP(Additional Director General of Police)/CID Haryana and the Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, citing concerns over tension, public disturbance, damage to public and private property, and possible disruption of peace during the demolition drive.

Also Read: Manipur Government Lifts Mobile Internet Ban In Nine Districts