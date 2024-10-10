MLA fund increased to Rs 15 crore per year in Delhi, says CM Atishi

New Delhi: In an announcement today, Delhi Chief minister Atishi said that, the MLA fund has been increased to Rs 15 crore per year.

Delhi CM Atishi told, “Today, a decision was taken regarding the MLA fund in the cabinet meeting. The MLA fund has been increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore per year. No other state in the country has such an MLA fund. Gujarat gives Rs 1.5 crore, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka give Rs 2 crore… The Delhi government will continue to work for the people of Delhi.”

“BJP is worried because it cannot defeat us in elections. When it cannot form the government, it starts Operation Lotus and then puts the leaders in jail. Now they are thinking of occupying the CM residence… We did not come into politics to live in big bungalows. If needed, we will run the government sitting on the road, we live in the hearts of the people of Delhi, ” the newly appointed CM further said in a presser.