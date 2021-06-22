Mizoram Minister announces Rs 1 Lakh for parents with highest number of children

Aizawl: On the occasion of Father’s Day, a Mizoram minister has announced a cash reward of rupees one lakh to a living parent with the highest number of children in his constituency among the Mizo communities.

The Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Minister of Mizoram Robert Romawia Royte did not mention the minimum or a maximum number of children a parent must have to get the award.

He was elected to the 40-member state Assembly from the Aizawl East-2 constituency.

With only 52 persons per square kilometre, Mizoram has the second lowest population density in the country. The national average is 382 per sq km.

The prize money would be sponsored by the NECS (North East Consultancy Services).

The NECS is a private organisation which is the official sponsor of Aizawl Football Club (AFC) and a leading football club in the region. Royte is the owner of AFC and is a leading organiser of sporting events in the region.

The declaration came at a time when several Indian states are advocating a population control policy.