Mizoram: 15 feared dead in stone quarry collapse

By Subadh Nayak 0
Mizoram stone quarry collapse
Photo Credit: IANS

Aizawl: In a shocking incident, at least 15 people were feared dead after a large portion of a stone quarry collapsed and fell on them at Maudarh in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district today.

According to Saizikpuii, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial district, the incident took place in at around 3 PM when some workers were working in the stone pit.

Related News

Heart-wrenching! Men hang dog to death in Ghaziabad, video…

Outlook of world towards India has changed: President Murmu

SC stays death penalty of Maharashtra man convicted of…

Sunny Leone’s ‘vulgar’ picture found on Karnataka TET hall…

Speaking about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial District said that as many as five excavators, one stone crusher and one drilling machine are buried in the debris along with 10-15 workers who are still trapped.

Rescue efforts are still going on and neither any person nor machines have been rescued so far, he added.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force and Assam Rifles troopers have been called to assist in the search and rescue operation.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.