Mizoram: 15 feared dead in stone quarry collapse

Aizawl: In a shocking incident, at least 15 people were feared dead after a large portion of a stone quarry collapsed and fell on them at Maudarh in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district today.

According to Saizikpuii, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial district, the incident took place in at around 3 PM when some workers were working in the stone pit.

Speaking about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial District said that as many as five excavators, one stone crusher and one drilling machine are buried in the debris along with 10-15 workers who are still trapped.

Rescue efforts are still going on and neither any person nor machines have been rescued so far, he added.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force and Assam Rifles troopers have been called to assist in the search and rescue operation.