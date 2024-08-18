Missing techie nabbed in Noida, Reveals shocking reason behind fleeing from Bengaluru

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The techie who fled from the house in Bengaluru was nabbed by the police while entering into a mall in Noida on Thursday and was taken back to his home on Friday. However, the man has revealed shocking reason behind leaving the house and fleeing from the city.

Reportedly, the techie, identified as Vipin Gupta had gone missing since August 4. After he went missing, his wife took to social media and posted her videos of pleading people to find her husband. As per the video, the man went missing after he ventured out to visit an ATM to get some cash. Hence, his wife suspected that someone might have kidnapped him.

After eloping from the place, the techie switched off his mobile phone. Even after checking hundreds of CCTV cameras at bus stands, railway station and airport, the whereabouts of the techie was not known. However, Vipin purchased a new SIM at Noida and inserted it into his old phone. This helped the cops to nab him.

On being nabbed, the techie revealed why he eloped from his place. He even said cops to put him in prison but he don’t want to return back. He strongly opposed returning back, however, he flied to Bengaluru just to close the case there.

As per reports, the techie revealed that his wife harasses and tortures him. In a statement he mentioned, “I’m her second husband. When I met her around three years back, she was a divorcee with a daughter aged around 12. I was a bachelor and agreed to marry her. We have an eight-month-old daughter together.”

“She curtails my freedom, she shouts even if a drop of rice or a piece of chapatti falls off my plate. I should dress according to her, I cannot go out alone to enjoy tea,” he further added.

He further mentioned that he changed his look and tonsured his head. He further told cops that on August 4, he travelled to Tirupati by bus and then went to Bhubaneswar by train. From there, he went to Delhi and later went to Noida.