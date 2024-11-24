Misled by GPS navigation, car falls into river from under-construction bridge in Bareilly, three dead

Bareilly: At least three persons were killed on the spot following a tragic accident that occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly today after a speeding car in which they were traveling fell into the Ramganga River from an under-construction bridge.

According to police, three persons were traveling to Dataganj in Badaun district from Bareilly in a WagonR car at around 9.30 AM today by following GPS navigation. However, they were misled by the GPS navigation following which the vehicle fell to the river from an under-construction bridge at Khanpur village. All of them died on the spot following the tragic road accident.

On being informed, a team of cops rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the damaged car and sent them for postmortem. Two out of the three have been identified as Amit and Bivek and efforts are on to identify the third deceased.

During investigation cops came to know that the front portion of the bridge had collapsed into the river due to a flood earlier this year and the change had not been updated in the GPS.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed and further probe by the police is underway.

