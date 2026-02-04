Minors clearly influenced by Korean culture, says Trans-Hindon DCP on Ghaziabad suicide case

Advertisement

Ghaziabad: Nimish Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trans-Hindon, on Thursday stated that the three minor girls who died in Ghaziabad, after jumping off the 9th floor of their residential building, were clearly influenced by Korean culture.

According to the preliminary information by the Ghaziabad police, the minors used to play an online task-based game.

DCP Patil stated that the police have found a suicide note at the residence, which clarified that they were influenced by Korean culture. However, no specific name of any game application was mentioned in the note.

“In the early hours of 4th February, we received information that three girls jumped from a building. They were declared dead at the hospital. We have found a suicide note in the case. From the suicide note, it is clear that the three girls were influenced by Korean culture. No particular app was named. At the time of the incident, the whole family was present in the house, but they were sleeping…” he said.

An eyewitness, Arun Kumar, told ANI that he saw the girls jump off from the building, and it seemed like one of them planned the jump while the others were trying to save her.

“I saw all three of them jumping. It was so sudden, it occurred before I could have done anything or called anyone. They were sitting on the balcony glass… It was abnormal. It happened at around 2 AM… From what I saw, one of them planned to jump, and the others fell while trying to save her. I called the police and the ambulance…” he said.

The tragic incident took place at around 2:15 am last night under Tila Mod Police Limits in the Loni area.

The deceased minor girls have been identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), daughters of Chetan Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The ACP further stated that the minors were immediately taken to a 50-bed hospital, where they were declared dead.