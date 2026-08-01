Minor Who Used Abusive Language against PM Modi Seeks Apology; PM Says He Has Forgiven All Students, Watch

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New Delhi: A new twist has come in the case of abusive remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 23.

A video of a minor girl seeking an apology has now surfaced. In the video, the girl is seen with folded hands saying, “I am just 15 years old… This was my first and last mistake. I seek forgiveness from all the people of the country.”

In her apology video, the girl said she had gone to the protest site at Jantar Mantar with friends while visiting Connaught Place in Delhi. The protest was organised by CJP. She claimed she was influenced by people present there and made objectionable and disrespectful remarks against PM Modi.

“I admit what I did is not forgivable. This was my first and last mistake. Such a mistake will not happen again in the future,” she said.

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A few hours after the PM’s statement, the video came out. On Friday, PM Modi posted on Instagram saying he has forgiven all the students who abused him during the protest.

Watch the video here: