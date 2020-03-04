Rape
Representational Image (file photo)

Minor sisters raped by relative and his friend

By IANS
0 23

Uttar Pradesh: Two men have been arrested for repeatedly raping two minor sisters, aged 9 and 10 years, in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district.

The accused Mantu Mull, 22, and his friend Amit Singh, 25, were arrested after the victims’ family lodged an FIR on Tuesday.

One of the accused happens to be a relative of the girls.

Related News

15,000 newborn died in Gujarat hospitals in 2 years

11 samples of coronavirus suspects collected in Jaipur

Death penalty to three for rape & murder of 6-year-old…

6 Agra corona cases shifted to Delhi: UP Minister

Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya said that both the girls have been sent for medical examination.

According to the complaint filed by the family from the Madhuban village, the accused men were raping the girls for past many days and had threatened to kill them in case they told about this to anybody.

When an elder sister of the girls, who is working outstation, reached home on Sunday, the two informed her of the matter after which she informed the rest of the family.

Station Officer Madhuban, Sanjiv Kumar Dubey said that both accused have been booked under section 376 d (gang-rape) and appropriate sections of POCSO Act and sent to jail.

You might also like
Nation

15,000 newborn died in Gujarat hospitals in 2 years

Nation

11 samples of coronavirus suspects collected in Jaipur

Nation

Death penalty to three for rape & murder of 6-year-old girl

Nation

6 Agra corona cases shifted to Delhi: UP Minister

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.