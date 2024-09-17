Minor sexually assaulted in front of younger sister in Maharashtra, offered Rs 20 to keep silent

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted infront of her 5-year-old sister and offered Rs 20 to remain silent in Maharashtra.

The incident took place in Pardi area at around 4pm on Sunday.

The sisters were alone as their parents are both daily wagers and they had gone out of work at the time of the incident, as reported by TOI.

The incident came to light after the survivor narrated the entire ordeal to her parents after they returned back to work. On hearing, the parents immediately rushed to the Pardi police station and the cops sent her for medical examination.

After the report came, the examination confirmed that she was raped and had blood stains in her undergarments.

Later, after inquiry and based on the input of 5-year-old, the police believed that the accused is familiar with the family or must be aware that the girls stay back at home alone during the day as their parents would be out for work.

The police are investigating the matter and the search is on to nab the accused.