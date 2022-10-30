Minor girl’s head goes missing after burial in Tamil Nadu, witchcraft suspected
Chennai: In a shocking incident, a minor girl head had gone missing in Tamil Nadu. Witchcraft had been suspected as a head had gone missing from the body of a ten-year-old girl who was buried in a cemetery. A police official has informed about the incident.
As per sources, the girl named Kritika succumbed to her injuries after an electric pole fell on her head while she was playing outside on October 5. She was a student of class 6. On October 14, the little girl passed away after 9 days of being admitted to the hospital.
An official said to a reputed agency that following the recent “human sacrifice” incident in Kerala, the police were keeping a close watch on sorcerers and some people masquerading as priests and doing illegal acts like witchcraft under the guise of pleasing the gods, including certain crude forms of worship.