Minor girl’s head goes missing after burial in Tamil Nadu, witchcraft suspected

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a minor girl head had gone missing in Tamil Nadu. Witchcraft had been suspected as a head had gone missing from the body of a ten-year-old girl who was buried in a cemetery. A police official has informed about the incident.

As per sources, the girl named Kritika succumbed to her injuries after an electric pole fell on her head while she was playing outside on October 5. She was a student of class 6. On October 14, the little girl passed away after 9 days of being admitted to the hospital.

Kritika was cremated on October 15. Few days after her cremation, her father and mother went near her grave where they saw the grave was dug up. They immediately informed the police.
The Police found some turmeric powder and flowers near her grave from which possible witchcraft or some kind of black magic have been suspected.Kritika’s body was buried at the Chitravadi cemetery in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu. The head went missing after the burial of the body.

After getting the complaint by the deceased’s parents, the police dug up the graveyard and found that the head of the little girl was missing. The police officials were shocked to see and this incident raised concern of witchcraft or black magic among the locals.
According to sources, the Police has started an investigation about the same and will soon reach to the culprits.

An official said to a reputed agency that following the recent “human sacrifice” incident in Kerala, the police were keeping a close watch on sorcerers and some people masquerading as priests and doing illegal acts like witchcraft under the guise of pleasing the gods, including certain crude forms of worship.

