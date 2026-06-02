Minor Girl’s Charred Body Found Near Municipal Official’s Residence in Gwalior; Investigation Launched

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Gwalior: A partially burnt and mutilated body was recovered in Gwalior, with police suspecting that it may be linked to the case of a missing minor girl, officials said.

According to police, the body was found on Monday under the jurisdiction of Janakganj Police Station, near the residence of a local municipal official. Teams from Janakganj and Mau police stations rushed to the spot and launched a joint investigation.

Speaking to ANI, Manish Yadav, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Behat, said, “In the jurisdiction of the Janakganj Police Station, a body was discovered in a partially burnt and mutilated condition, lying just beyond the residence of a local municipal official. Police personnel from both the local Janakganj station and the Mau Police Station arrived at the scene, and a joint investigation is currently underway.”

He said the incident appears to be connected to the disappearance of a minor girl reported in the Mau Police Station area.

“This incident is linked to the case of a missing minor girl from the Mau Police Station area. Given the sensitive nature of the case, the Mau Police had been conducting a continuous search operation,” Yadav said.

During the investigation, police found that the missing girl had been in contact with a group of boys from Gwalior, which led investigators to question several suspects.

“It was revealed that she had been in contact with a group of boys from Gwalior. Following up on these leads, the police identified and questioned the suspects,” he added.

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Police said the charred and mutilated remains were discovered after teams from both police stations reached the location on Monday.

Yadav added that the body appears to be that of the missing minor girl, subject to confirmation after post-mortem and DNA testing with her parents.

“While prima facie, it appears that the body may belong to the missing minor girl, a detailed investigation is essential to confirm this. A post-mortem examination of the body is pending, and a DNA comparison with her parents will be conducted,” Yadav said.

He further said that police are collecting forensic evidence and recording statements of local residents as part of the ongoing probe.

“Based on technical evidence and forensic clues, the police are currently conducting a comprehensive inquiry and recording the statements of local residents. Further legal action in this matter is expected to follow shortly,” he said.

Further details will emerge after the post-mortem report and DNA testing are completed.

(ANI)

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