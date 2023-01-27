Minor girl student dies of cardiac arrest at school in Indore

New Delhi: In a tragic incident a 16 year old minor girl student reportedly died in her school only of cardiac arrest. Cold weather condition has been attributed as the probable reason for which the student fell ill which ultimately took her life. The incident took place in a school in Indore of Madhya Pradesh.

“Vrinda Tripathi, a Class 11 student, fell unconscious and died at her school in Usha Nagar area on Wednesday,” reported NDTV.

As per reports, the girl had gone to the school for the rehersal of an event for the Republic Day. As she fell unconscious, the girl student was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors tried to save the girl by giving her CPR and other means but she could not survive.