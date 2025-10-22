Minor girl raped in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry, accused identified

Advertisement

East Godavari: A tenth-class minor female student was allegedly raped by a young man in a Social Welfare Department hostel in Rajahmundry. Based on the victim’s complaint, Rajahmundry Two Town Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said in a press release on Wednesday

According to police sources, the student, who studies and resides at the girls’ hostel in Rajahmundry, informed the warden on the evening of Diwali that her brother had come and she needed to fetch soap, and so she left the hostel premises.

A young man named Ajay (from Ravulapalem, Ambedkar Konaseema District), who was waiting outside, allegedly lured the minor away and took her towards the Godavari river embankment. Another friend of the accused was present on the bike. Subsequently, Ajay took the girl to a lodge on Railway Station Road, where he allegedly raped her.

“He later dropped her near Devi Chowk and left. Upon the girl’s return to the hostel, the warden grew suspicious due to her anxiety. Further questioning and injuries on her neck and lips confirmed the warden’s doubts. Based on the details provided by the student, the warden informed her parents,” the police further informed, according to the press release.

The girl was subsequently taken to a hospital for medical examination. Later, the relatives, along with the warden, lodged a complaint at the Two Town Police Station.

In the preliminary investigation, the police identified the accused as Ajay from Ravulapalem. Rajahmundry Two Town Circle Inspector Shiva Ganesh stated that a case has been registered and investigations have commenced.

(Source: ANI)

