Minor girl killed after brick blackboard collapsed on her in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A saddening accident took place in which a six-year-old girl died after a brick blackboard collapsed on her in a private school of Bawatra village, Jalore yesterday.

The victim is identified as Preeti, who was a six-year-old girl of class 2, daughter of Bhanwarlal Meghwal and a residence of Asana village, Jalore. This incident took place around 3.30 PM when Preeti was playing with other students at Marudhar Shikshan Sansthan and the blackboard made up of bricks collapsed and fell on her.

Following the collapse, she was rescued by a school staff and immediately rushed to the hospital where she was reportedly declared brought dead by the doctors.

As per reports, the family of the victim has not yet registered any case against the school for this matter, with locals demanding strict investigation against such dilapidated schools.

Meanwhile, Police has seized the minor’s deceased body and has sent it to the to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Furthermore, an inquiry committee has been formed and a report has been sent to the Directorate of Education.

Investigation into this matter is underway.

