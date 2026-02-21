Minor girl gets sexually assaulted after being offered lift to school in Pune, accused arrested

Advertisement

Pune: A shocking incident took place in which a 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a car after being offered a lift to her school in Warje-Malwadi of Pune area on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday morning near Dudhane Lawns between 6.50 am to 7.20 am.

The accused is identified as a 29-year-old Dnyaneshwar Suresh Rairikar who was an acquaintance of the family. It was alleged that Rairikar worked as a driver, and offered the victim a ride to her school in his second-hand car. The girl trusted him and took the lift. However, he allegedly took her to a remote place and sexually assaulted her instead of dropping her off at school.

The alleged sexual assault came to light when the girl went back home and informed her family about the incident. The family then went straight to the police and a case was registered in the local police station based on the complaint.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Police arrested Rairikar under relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, the minor victim has been taken for medical examination, and her statement has been recorded as per legal procedure.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

The authorities have re-emphasized the safety of children and encouraged parents and their guardians to advise children to report suspicious and inappropriate behaviour at the earliest.