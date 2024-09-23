Minor girl from Uttar Pradesh kidnapped and raped for 2 months in Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh: A 17-year-old minor girl from Uttar Pradesh was kidnapped and raped for 2 months in Karnataka. The 20-year-old accused in the case has been arrested by the police.

As per the police report, the victim belongs from the Ubhaon area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. She was forcefully kidnapped by the accused and was taken to Karnataka where she was raped for almost 2 months. later she was rescued from near Bilthra Roadways on Tuesday. Police arrested the 20-year-old accused and sent to jail immediately.

Rajiv Mishra, the Ubhaon SHO said that, the victim was kidnapped by the accused man on 14th august night from her village. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint against the man. A case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on September 11.

In her statement to the police the girl has stated that the man abducted her from her village and took her to Karnataka forcefully. He continued to rape her for 2 months before got caught by the police.

Based on the statement of the victim the police have added Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act in the case.