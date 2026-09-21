Minor girl, friend harassed by group in Bihar’s Jamui, 3 arrested under POCSO Act

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Patna: The Bihar police have arrested three people, in connection with a video that has sparked outrage on social media, involving a teenage boy and girl returning from coaching classes in Jamui were stopped by group of men who harassed and assaulted them.

Police said a case has been filed under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The assault took place on the evening of September 19 in Jamui district, 150km from Patna, when the two teenagers were returning from a local scenic spot, Mawara Hill, on a two-wheeler. The suspects intercepted them and started making vulgar comments, beating the teenage boy, and sexually assaulting the girl as the two pleaded for help.

In the video, two teenagers pleading with the men, who purportedly touch the woman inappropriately and even pick her up and try to run away.

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The woman is heard screaming while resisting attempts to grope her.The woman’s friend breaks free and rushes to help her. They run towards their two-wheeler parked nearby but the attackers chase them.

An argument takes place as the two friends get on the two-wheeler to escape the ordeal, but the attackers grab the woman’s arm. She again pleads as the video ends.

Jamui SP Bishwajeet Dayal said the incident took place on September 19 evening and the victims were traced with the help of the registration number of a vehicle seen in the video.

Police said an FIR has been registered under sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Jamui’s Sadar police station.