Minor girl found dead in Karnataka; gang-rape, murder suspected

gang rape in karnataka
Representative Image

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A 15-year-old girl, who went out to attend nature’s call, was found dead in this district of the state, police said on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl was gang-raped and murdered by miscreants, police sources said.

According to police, the girl had gone out of the house to attend nature’s call on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m.

When she failed to return, the family members started searching for her. Finally, her body was recovered from a farm.

The girl, a Class 9 student, was staying at her relative’s place, police said.

Aland police have taken up the investigation.

