Minor girl calls Police to rescue while clinging onto a pipe after being pushed off bridge

Bhubaneswar: In a courageous attempt a 13 year old minor girl saved herself in Andhra Pradesh. She called Police while clinging onto a plastic pipe at mid night after being pushed off a bridge. Andhra Police rushed to the spot within 10 minutes and rescued the girl. The incident took place at the Ravulapalem Gautami Bridge in Guntur district.

Andhra Police took to Twitter and informed about the shocking incident and the brave endeavour of the little girl.

As per reports, the live-in partner of the little girl allegedly pushed her and her mother and sister off the bridge. The girl however managed to cling onto a plastic pipe and dialled in that situation to Police to save her. The incident took place at around 3.50 am in the mid night of Sunday.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot within 10 minutes and rescued the girl. When Police reached the spot the girl was in a very dangerous situation.

Two Police teams were formed following the incident. One of the teams searched the girl’s mother and sister who fell in Godavari with the boats. The other team was assigned to search for the accused.

The tweet by Andhra Police reads, “APPolice saves a girl hanging from flyover at midnight: Today at 3:50 AM, a man resident of Tadepalli pushed a girl, her mother&sister from Ravulapalem Gautami Bridge. The girl dialed 100 to save her by holding onto the plastic pipe of the bridge.”