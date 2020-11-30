minor girl gang rape
Image Credits: IANS

Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped By Boyfriend And Three Others

By IANS

Kanpur: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped thrice within a span of a few hours by her boyfriend and his three friends in Chakeri area in Kanpur.

The incident took place on Saturday, but came to light when the girl returned home and narrated her ordeal to her parents the next day.

The police have arrested two accused, Rahul Sonkar and Mithun Sonkar. Two of the accused are absconding.

Police said the girl, a resident of Chakeri area, had befriended one Sahil through Facebook.

The police said that on Saturday, Sahil asked his friends Rahul and Mithun to bring his girlfriend on a motorcycle near Trimurti temple. When they brought the girl, Sahil joined them along with one V.K. Rajput in a car and offered her some eatables laced with sedatives.

When the girl lost consciousness, the four took her to a secluded spot and took turns to rape her in the car. Then they took her to a vacant plot and again gang-raped her. “The accused then took her to the roof of a market and gang-raped her there for the third time,” said Cantt. circle officer Satyajit Gupta.

He further said, “An FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of IPC besides POCSO Act. We have arrested two accused Rahul Sonkar and Mithun Sonkar. Searches are underway to arrest Sahil and V.K. Rajput.”

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Bizarre ! Man Kills Minor Son, Sleeps Besides Body Through Night In Uttar Pradesh

Nation

Tamil Nadu Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Restrictions Till December 31

Nation

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Varanasi Today For Dev Deepawali,To Inaugurate Stretch Of…

Nation

38,772 Covid Positives, 443 Deaths In 24Hrs In India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.