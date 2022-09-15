Minor Dalit Sister’s Death: Six arrested for rape and murder in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Lakhimpur: Atleast 6 persons were arrested after two dalit teenage girls were found hanging in a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar-Pradesh.

The police identified the six accused as Chotu, Junaid, Suhail, Hafizul Rehman, Karimuddin and Arif. “All the accused and the girls belong to the same village. Chotu, son of Chetram, was known to the girls in the past and he was the one who had introduced the girls to three of the accused. Later, when the girls started forcing them for marriage, the accused strangulated and hanged them,” said Lakhimpur Kheri SP Sanjay Kumar. Both girls were raped before the murder, the police said.

Late on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh police revealed that two teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in Nighasan police station limits of Lakhimpur Kheri.

The mother of the victims said that while she was taking a bath around 3 pm on Wednesday, she heard Chotu, who frequents visit their area, calling her daughters. Soon, three boys came and started dragging her daughters away, she added. “I tried to stop them and ran behind them, but they beat me up and left. I shouted and ran back to seek help from the villagers,” the mother said.

An FIR was registered late on Wednesday night under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 452 (house trespass) and 378 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, besides section 3 and 4 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.