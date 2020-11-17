Minor boy murders friend for not giving mobile phone to play PUBG

A 14 year old boy allegedly killed his 16-year-old friend by hitting him with a stone after the later denied to hand over his mobile phone with which the accused wanted to play PUBG.

As per Police the minor boy has confessed that he smashed the deceased’s head with a heavy stone.

The incident took place in Rajsamand’s Jaitpura village under Bhim Police limits in Rajasthan on November 9. Police found the dead body of Hamid Kathat from a nearby hill on November 11.

As per reports, the victim’s father said that the boy had gone along with his mother to work in the field. However, Hamid did not return home. They assumed that he was playing with his friends they called on his phone, which came switched off. When the body was found the phone was missing. Hence they reported the matter to Police.

As per Gajendra Singh, the IIC of Bhim Police station Hamid had a Smartphone of Vivo Company. The two friends were playing PUBG with this phone. When the accused asked for phone, as Hamid denied, argument started between the two which later turned ugly.