Ministry of Railways renames Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi express train as Ayodhya Express

New-Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has renamed the 14205 Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express train as Ayodhya Express, said an official notification on Saturday.

Last year, Tipu Superfast Express, the wildly popular train that runs between Bengaluru and Mysuru was renamed as Wodeyar Express.

