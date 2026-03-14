Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas Sujata Sharma says, “There is absolutely no need to panic”

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New Delhi: Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas Sujata Sharma clarified everyone’s confusion with addressing on suitable solutions for gas cylinder bookings and says, “There is absolutely no need to panic.”

“We have been receiving complaints from various locations and sources stating that gas cylinders cannot be booked.”

Sujata Sharma clarified, “in urban areas, there is a mandatory minimum gap of 25 days between the last delivery and the next booking and in rural areas, this gap is 45 days. If you attempt to book a cylinder before this period has elapsed, the booking will not go through. Please make use of the digital booking tools currently available to you. These include IVRS, SMS booking, WhatsApp booking, and the mobile applications provided by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).”

Moreover she advised that, “There is no need to visit a distributorship in person, stand in a queue, and then book or take delivery of a cylinder. Our Oil Marketing Companies have consistently delivered cylinders directly to your doorsteps in the past, and they will continue to do so. Therefore, there is absolutely no need to panic…”

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#WATCH | Delhi: Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, says, “We have been receiving complaints from various locations and sources stating that gas cylinders cannot be booked. I would like to take this opportunity to… pic.twitter.com/8kchJhz71Q — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2026