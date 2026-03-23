Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas says, “Panic booking of LPG has reduced, and delivery is normal”

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New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has spoken regarding the rising concerns about LPG supply in India today.

Joint Secretary of of Petroleum & Natural Gas Sujata Sharma says, “About 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial PNG connections have been given or activated in the last three weeks. The supply of LPG still remains a matter of concern, but there is no dry out at the LPG distributorships. Panic booking of LPG has reduced, and delivery is normal.”

“Regarding commercial LPG, now about 50% volume of commercial LPG will be at the disposal of the state governments and the union territories. The Government of India has requested the state governments to include restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing, dairy units, subsidised canteens or outlets run by state government or local bodies for food, community kitchens and five kg FTL for migrant labour in this allocation…”

“Till now, about 20 states and union territories have allocated commercial LPG, and about 15 thousand 800 tonnes of commercial LPG have been uplifted.”

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#WATCH | Delhi: Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, says, “About 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial PNG connections have been given or activated in the last three weeks. The supply of LPG still remains a matter of concern,… pic.twitter.com/tjKSncMuuN — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2026

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