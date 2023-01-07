Ministry of Home Affairs designates Arbaz Ahmad Mir as terrorist under UAPA

The Ministry of Home Affairs declared Arbaz Ahmad Mir as a terrorist under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. Mir was a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He has been booked for being in touch and involved in the targeted killing. The killing have been taking place in Jammu-Kashmir.

The declaration by MHA was made via an official notification during the late night hours of January 6. It stated that Mir, originally a resident of J&K, is currently in Pakistan. He is working for the LeT from across the border.

The official notification read, “Mir is involved in target killing and has emerged as the main conspirator in killing one female teacher, Rajni Bala in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He is also involved in coordinating terrorism in Kashmir valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms or ammunition or explosives from across the border.” It further said that “The Central Government believes that Arbaz Ahmad Mir is involved in terrorism and he is to be added as a terrorist in the exercise of the powers conferred section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.”

The targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir included the killing of a female teacher, Rajni Bala. She was shot dead outside her workplace in Kulgam district, back in May 2022. As per the notification, Mir was the mastermind behind the killing of Rajni Bala. He has also been involved in helping other terrorists by transporting illegal arms, ammunition, and explosives from across the border. Mir has become the 51st individual to have been designated as a terrorist.